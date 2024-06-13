Priyanka Chopra says her style choices help her be confident, represent who she is: I wear what I need to succeed

Priyanka Chopra is a global style icon. The actor has demonstrated her prowess in bringing out drop-dead gorgeous red carpet glamour and serving odd-but-cool couture with her many appearances around the globe. When in the spotlight, Priyanka carries herself with utmost elegance, offering even more to the ensembles she wears. However, according to her recent interview with Forbes, when it comes to her personal fashion choices, Priyanka sees style as a resource to access her confidence, represent who she is, and help her succeed. Priyanka Chopra opened up about her style choices and the idea she attaches to what she chooses to wear. (Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra says she dresses for confidence

In a conversation with Forbes, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her style choices and the idea she attaches to what she chooses to wear. She said, "I wear whatever I need to to feel my most confident. It's an amazing resource that I have access to in my job. But even when I didn't [have access to fashion], like when I was in high school, I used my style and my fashion to be able to feel better. Then, it was more about looking in my closet and saying, who is this girl today?"

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Priyanka added that she doesn't regard her wardrobe as an aspirational commodity. Instead, the actor thinks of the clothes she wears as functional accessories. It allows Priyanka to shed societal expectations and wear what makes her feel confident. She said, "Style is about so much more than the clothes you wear. It's about finding what makes you feel confident, asking yourself how you feel when you wear certain clothes. How do you want to be perceived? How you approach the clothes that you wear can help you achieve confidence."

Priyanka added, "You just have to represent who you are and to be able to find that is very powerful. I could be in sweats, or I could be in a gown. But at the same time, if it's time for another gig or another job, I wear what I need to succeed."