Priyanka Chopra's new hair to the 200-carat diamond necklace; details of Desi Girl's sizzling Bulgari event look

Priyanka Chopra, alongside Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei and Shu Qi, attended an event hosted by the Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari in Rome. The brand unveiled its visionary Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewellery and High-End Watches collection for the first time during the affair. While Anne, Liu and Shu looked delightful in their gorgeous ensembles, Priyanka dazzled the internet with her sensational black and white gown and the dazzling details incorporated to style the ensemble. From her new hairdo to the precious 200-carat diamond necklace she wore, keep scrolling to decode the Desi Girl's look with us. Priyanka Chopra debuts new hair and wears a 200-carat diamond necklace at Bulgari event. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Bella Hadid arrives at Cannes Film Festival in a brown Saint Laurent sheer dress that leaves little to the imagination)

Priyanka Chopra wears a precious diamond high jewellery piece to a Bulgari event in Rome

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Bulgari's official website, Priyanka Chopra is wearing the 200-carat Aeterna Serpenti Necklace, made from a diamond sourced from Lesotho. The fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account Diet Sabya also shared details on their Instagram story. They said, “[The necklace] is the most extraordinary and precious diamond high jewellery piece crafted and displayed by Bulgari in all its history. The remarkable piece required over 2,800 hours of craftsmanship and features a rough diamond of over 200 carats, cut to create seven pear-shaped drops totalling 140 carats - one for each year of the brand's history.”

Additionally, the seven pear-shaped drops are enclosed in a sinuous three-dimensional wave structure in platinum, embellished with 698 baguette diamonds weighing 61.81 carats. Priyanka paired the exquisite diamond necklace with statement rings and matching tear-drop earrings.

Priyanka Chopra's new hairdo highlights the plunging neckline of her dress

Apart from the eye-catching necklace, Priyanka's new hairdo at the Bulgari event caught everyone's attention. She chopped off her hair in an above-the-shoulder length and styled it in a side-parting and blow-dried soft waves to give volume. The short hairdo also accentuated the monochrome gown she wore for the affair. It features an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline, a corset peplum bodice, a cinched waistline, and a figure-hugging sheer black tulle skirt cascading down to form a floor-sweeping train.

Lastly, Priyanka chose feathered brows, shimmering golden eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, berry-toned lip shade, rose pink blush on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter on the contours, and a soft dewy base for the glam picks.