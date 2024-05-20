Bella Hadid arrives at Cannes Film Festival in a brown Saint Laurent sheer dress that leaves little to the imagination

Bella Hadid made her first appearance at the 77th edition of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The supermodel walked the red carpet today during arrivals for the screening of The Apprentice, which is in competition at the Festival de Cannes. Bella chose a sheer brown-coloured ensemble that left very little to the imagination. The dress is by Saint Laurent and earned her compliments from fans on social media. Keep scrolling to see the supermodel's dress. (Also Read | Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi does it again; unveils second glamorous outfit she made for Cannes Film Festival event. Watch) Bella Hadid attends the Cannes Film Festival in a sheer Saint Laurent dress. (AP, Reuters)

Bella Hadid walks at Cannes in a sheer dress by Saint Laurent

The paparazzi captured Bella Hadid during the photocall for the screening of The Apprentice. The brown Saint Laurent dress she wore features a halter neckline, a backless design, a sheer tulle drape holding her bust, gathered details on the torso and hips, and a sheer skirt reaching the calves. The figure-hugging silhouette of the ensemble accentuated the supermodel's svelte frame, and the knotted design added the illusion of the dress being tied around Bella's body.

Bella paired the Saint Laurent ensemble with maroon red-coloured strappy shoes featuring high heels and a peep-toe design. For the jewels, she chose drop earrings and statement rings adorned with yellow diamonds.

Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS)

Lastly, on-fleek darkened brows, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, brown lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, and contoured face rounded off the glam picks. Meanwhile, side-parted loose locks styled in soft waves gave the red carpet look a finishing touch.

Bella Hadid arrived in Cannes last week, and several pictures of the model basking in the sun and enjoying the French Riviera made it to social media. The snippets showed the supermodel relishing the sunny weather in a leg-baring brown minidress.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid's outing this year in Cannes marks her first appearance since 2022. While she skipped the festival entirely in 2023, she attended multiple red-carpet events the year before.