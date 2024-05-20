Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi does it again; unveils second glamorous outfit she made for Cannes Film Festival event. Watch

There's no stopping Nancy Tyagi! The Delhi-based influencer, who made waves on the internet with her debut on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a gown she made herself, delighted the internet by unveiling another look she wore for an event in the French Riviera. She wore a self-designed caped saree, which she assembled and meticulously crafted for the prestigious event, attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry. Keep scrolling to see what Nancy wore for her second look in Cannes. Cannes 2024: Delhi-based influencer Nancy Tyagi unveiled her second glamorous outfit she made for Cannes Film Festival event. (Instagram )

Nancy Tyagi dazzles in her second DIY cape saree look for Cannes

On Monday, netizens were in for a delight as Cannes debutant Nancy Tyagi unveiled her second look from the film festival by posting a clip. Nancy wore a lavender-coloured, heavily embroidered cape saree to attend an event held by Brut during the 77th edition of the Festival de Cannes. She posted the video with the caption, “My second outfit from the Cannes Film Festival, which I wore at a special event, is another creation made entirely by me. This ensemble is a saree featuring intricate hand embroidery. Every piece was meticulously crafted and assembled by me.”

Nancy's self-designed lavender pre-draped saree comes decked in intricate bead, sequin and thread embroidery in a floral pattern. The influencer, known for her DIY fashion skills and recreating iconic looks sported by celebrities worldwide, bought the fabric for her ensemble from a store in her city. She used a unique draping style to design the saree look. The six yards feature a low-rise waistline, a slit on the side, a floor-sweeping train, and a pallu cascading on the floor to form another massive train.

Nancy styled the saree with a matching embellished blouse featuring full-length sleeves, a backless design featuring spaghetti ribbon ties holding the choli together, a cowl neckline, a hood covering her head, and a cropped hem. She accessorised the ensemble with silver hoop earrings, matching lavender block heels, statement rings, and bead hair embellishments. A centre-parted sleek bun, a deep berry lip shade, shimmering purple eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, and darkened brows completed the glam picks.