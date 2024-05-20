Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez casts a golden spell in her first outing

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez made her first appearance at the ongoing 77th edition of Cannes film festival, and dazzled everyone with a sprinkle of some shimmer and glamour through her custom made gown. (Also read: Indian influencers create waves at Cannes 2024 red carpet) Jacqueline Fernandez has gone to the Cannes film festival through her association with BMW.

The actor is representing India at the international film festival through her association with BMW.

Shimmery first outing

The actor walked the red carpet of the festival for the first time on Monday. For her first outing, she opted for a classy gown, which flaunted her fit physique in the best way possible.

The actor effortlessly got into the spotlight in a shimmery rose gold custom gown by Mikael D Couture. She complimented the look through exquisite Hassanzade Jewellery.

She kept her look simple yet elegant by keeping her hair open, and ditching neck pieces for earrings.

Her fans were impressed with her first appearance, and took to social media to express their happiness. “She is looking so beautiful and classy,” wrote one user, with another writing, “Look hot jacquee”. One user wrote, “Oh wow gorgeous”.

Jacqueline at Cannes

Before leaving for the film gala, Jacqueline expressed her excitement to add a touch of Bollywood flair to the gala, and put a spotlight on the south east Asian diaspora.

“I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the south East Asian diaspora at a global level, and it’s an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked,” she said in a statement.

This is not the first time Jacqueline will be at Cannes. In 2015, she was invited by the Queen of Malaysia, and she even attended Naomi Campbell’s 45th birthday party on a private yacht.

Indian representation at Cannes

Apart from Jacqueline, this year, newbies Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala joined Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai at the prestigious film festival. Aditi Rao Hydari will also represent India at the fest. Deepti Sadhwani has already walked the red carpet at Cannes 2024 making waves in an orange dress, while Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from France.