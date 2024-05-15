Jacqueliene Fernandez to attend Cannes Film Festival 2024: ‘It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make a mark at the Cannes Film Festival in France. She tells ANI that she’s pumped to walk the red carpet, representing BMW. Jacqueline joins the list of Indian actors like Kirara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita Dhulipala, and of course, Aishwarya Rai, who will attend the film festival. (Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez files complaint against Sukesh Chandrashekhar: ‘He is threatening with intimidating tactics’) This is not Jacqueline Fernandez's first time at Cannes.(Instagram)

Jacqueline on attending Cannes

Jacqueline told ANI, “I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This is not the first time Jacqueline will be at Cannes. In 2015, she was invited by the Queen of Malaysia, according to TOI, and she even attended Naomi Campbell’s 45th birthday party on a private yacht. Her previous experiences have been filled with glamour and excitement, and she is looking forward to creating more unforgettable memories this year.

Other celebs at Cannes

This year, newbies Kiara and Sobhita are joining Cannes veteran Aishwarya at the prestigious film festival. Aditi will also represent India at the fest. Deepti Sadhwani has already walked the red carpet at Cannes 2024 making waves in an orange dress, while Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from France. Aishwarya and Aditi will be at Cannes on behalf of L'Oreal Paris, Kiara will represent India at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner and Sobhita is representing Magnum India.

Upcoming work

Jacqueline will soon star in Fateh, directed by and starring Sonu Sood. The makers recently released the film’s action-packed teaser. She was recently also seen in the song Yimmy Yimmy by Tayc, Shreya Ghoshal and Rajat Nagpal.

With inputs from ANI