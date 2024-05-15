India at Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kinnari Jain heads to the gala to support Smita Patil’s film Manthan

The appearance will mark Kinnari's debut at the festival, where she will be gracing the red carpet and attending the screening of Manthan, and she will also attend the Cannes Official Afterparty.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kinnari excited about her Cannes debut

Kinnari is happy to represent India as well as the growing community of content creators of the country.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival and thank Film Heritage Foundation and Shivendra Singh for this opportunity,” Kinnari said in a statement, adding, “It's a dream come true to be part of such a renowned event, I can't wait to connect with like minded individuals and experience the magic of cinema on a global scale”.

Kinnari began her professional career as a technology consultant with Deloitte US in Chicago after completing her Masters in Information Systems. In 2022, she made the move back to India, which led her to the path of becoming an influencer.

Restored version of Manthan to open in Cannes

The restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s 1976 film Manthan by Film Heritage Foundation will be screened under Cannes Classics, a section created 20 years ago which features celebrations, restored prints and documentaries.

The film is co-written by Shyam and celebrated playwright Vijay Tendulkar. The Gujarat-set Manthan was the first crowd-funded Indian film which was entirely crowdfunded by 500,000 farmers who donated ₹2 each.

The film won two National Film Awards in 1977. It was also India’s official entry to the 1976 Academy Awards in the best foreign language film category.

Led by Smita, the film was inspired by the pioneering milk cooperative movement of Verghese Kurien, who led ‘Operation Flood’ to transform India from a milk-deficient country to the world’s biggest milk producer and is credited for creating the brand Amul.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opened on May 14, and will go on till May 25. This time, actors such as Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will be representing India on the global stage.