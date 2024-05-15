Prateik Patil Babbar reacts to mom late Smita Patil's film Manthan's screening at Cannes 2024, to make his debut too

It is an emotional moment for Prateik Patil Babbar. His mother, late actor Smita Patil’s 1976 film Manthan will be screened at the Cannes film festival at the Cannes Classics segment. Prateik Patil Babbar is the son of late actor Smita Patil.

Talking to us before he flies off to France today, he says, “My mother is going to be celebrated. It is a big moment for me and my family. For me specifically it is extremely symbolic. I am a very proud son. This moment reminds me of how amazing a woman she us and how I am lucky to be her son.”

Babbar was told a couple of days back about the screening, and he put all his professional commitments on hold. His visa in fact arrived two days back. Manthan is a monumental film also because it was a crowd funded film- five lakh dairy farmers had pitched in ₹2 each for the film to be made. “I always knew about it. My grand mom and aunt used to tell me the story of the film’s making. My grandfather was also a farmer , so I was always told to feel proud of my lineage. Also, I revisit my mom’s films very frequently, it’s like watching FRIENDS for me- you know what’s going to happen next, but you keep watching,” he adds.

This kind of dedication to make a film- does he feel it exists in today’s generation too? Babbar says, “I mean it’s difficult now. I won’t say it’s impossible. We need to have that kind of reach and support and most importantly story.”

Since we are talking about her film being recognised at Cannes, we ask whether he feels his mother is not celebrated enough back home, until say some international acclaim pops up every now and then. Babbar says, “That’s the way the cookie crumbles, you get on with life. You can’t blame people also- life is changing so fast, nobody knows where they are going. Moments like these are symbolic- people will be reminded again about the woman who remains one of the greatest actors.”