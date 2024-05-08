The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sonakshi Sinha confesses ‘mujhe zor se shaadi karni hai’ when given Alia, Kiara's example

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will see the female cast of Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. On Wednesday, Netflix India released a new promo for the episode, in which Kapil was seen teasing Sonakshi about her wedding plans. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show will return with season 2, confirms Kiku Sharda) Kapil Sharma asked Sonakshi Sinha about her marriage plans.

In the teaser, the cast of Heeramandi was seen waiting to have panipuri at the stall, with Kapil serving as the seller. Sonakshi asks, “Bhaiya, sab ke liye paanipuri (serve for everyone of us)!” To this, Kapil says none of them will be served because it is not for those who will address him as ‘bhaiya (brother)’.

Richa had the most number of retakes

In another segment, Manisha Koirala says there was always a sense of nervousness on set, before every scene. Then, Richa asks the cast what was their highest number of retakes. To which Sonakshi says she did not take more than 12 retakes. Richa then replies that she gave 99 retakes, leaving everyone in shock. In one segment, Kiku Sharda came dressed as a courtesan, and his antics had everyone in giggles.

Sonakshi on wedding plans

Meanwhile, Kapil tells Sonakshi that now that Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani are married. She replies, 'Jale pe namak chirak rahe ho. Woh janta hei mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni he (You are rubbing salt in my wounds, because he knows how badly I want to get married)."

Heeramandi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and released on Netflix on May 1. The series explores the cultural setting of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to stream on Netflix.