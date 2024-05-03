The Great Indian Kapil Show will return with season 2, confirms Kiku Sharda
Has The Great Indian Kapil Show wrapped up? When will Kapil Sharma return with the next season? Comedian Kiku Sharda spills the details.
After Archana Puran Singh recently shared a glimpse of The Great Indian Kapil Show season wrap, many fans wondered how many episodes will the show feature this season. Now, Kiku Sharda has told News18 that the Netflix show will return for a second show and that the wrap is ‘temporary’. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show wraps up first season shoot, Archana Puran Singh shares pics from wrap party)
What Kiku Sharda said
Talking about the season wrap, Kiku said, “We have done 13 episodes and the second season will come out soon. We have just wrapped up the first season. It was always meant to be like this. We have already planned the next season and it will come out soon. There won’t be a very huge gap."
He further continued, “On television, it used to be longer but it is about different formats. This is also interesting. There will be a short gap now and the second season will be back soon. It sounds like a wrap because we make it look like it. But it is temporary. We will be functioning soon again."
More details
Archana had shared a glimpse of the Season 1 wrap-up for the comedy talk show on her Instagram Stories. The snap featured a cake that had a group picture of Kapil, Archana, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The cake was captioned, “The Great Indian Kapil Show…Congratulations!”
The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were the first guest on the show. Over the weeks, cricketers Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer; actors Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra, director Imtiaz Ali; and actor Aamir Khan have appeared on the show.
The Great Indian Kapil Show is available for streaming on Netflix.
