The Great Indian Kapil Show wraps up first season shoot, Archana Puran Singh shares pics from wrap party

Archana Puran Singh has always been an integral part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor who is actively involved in the standup acts by comedian Kapil Sharma has dropped a behind-the-scenes update from the series. Archana shared a glimpse of the Season 1 wrap-up for the comedy talk show. (Also read: Sunny Deol opens up about struggling in career, Bobby Deol cries on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Watch) Archana Puran Singh shared season wrap glimpse of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Archana shares a glimpse of season wrap

Archana took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of a cake. The cake featured a group picture of Kapil, Archana, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. The cake was captioned as, “The Great Indian Kapil Show…Congratulations!” Archana also added a caption in her post and wrote, “#seasonwrap”. For the unversed, Kapil and his colleagues in the show including Archana have been collaborating for similar shows on television since 2018. However, this is the first time the team has made their OTT debut.

Archana Puran Singh shares season wrap for The Great Indian Kapil Show.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedy talk show where celebrities from Bollywood and cricket are invited as guests. The first episode of the series premiered on March 30. Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor came as guests. Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also featured in the second episode. Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Aamir Khan were the other guests on the show. Currently, promos of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol having fun in the upcoming episode have gone viral. In one of the promos the Deol brother duo also got emotional speaking about the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 and Animal.

Sunil Grover reunites with Kapil Sharma

The Great Indian Kapil Show has been unique this time as the audiences have been excited about the reunion of Kapil and Sunil. The latter expressed excitement about being part of the show and said, “The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we’ve had on the show. Our Indian fans are like family, and this time, we’ll reach a worldwide audience, thanks to Netflix.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show is available for streaming on Netflix.