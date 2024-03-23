The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show trailer: Sunil Grover teases ‘turbulence’ with the host. Watch

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are all set to reunite on stage for The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The show will see the return of favourites from The Kapil Sharma Show, including Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek among others. Netflix India unveiled the trailer of the show on Saturday. (Also Read – The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover finally reunite for Netflix series. Watch hilarious promo) The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show trailer: Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma reunite

What's in the trailer?

The trailer starts with Kapil unveiling a huge gift box, from which Sunil emerges, in his popular Gutthi avatar. They then exchange some words in good humour, with Sunil saying the word “turbulence,” proving Kapil in the process. As viewers may remember, the two stand-up comedians had a major fallout when they were on a flight in 2017.

The trailer also revealed an eclectic mix of guests, including Bollywood’s illustrious Kapoor family (Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor), filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, actor-singers Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, actor Aamir Khan, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, and batsman Shreyas Iyer.

What Kapil and Sunil said

Kapil said in a statement, “As seen in the trailer, we’re back! For all our fans in India, we love you, and for our global fans, especially in Korea and Mongolia who’ve been missing us, we’re coming to Netflix on March 30! Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv and I have been friends for a very long time and how you see us on screen, is how we are in real life. And yes, we love Archana ji – I had to say this because she’s holding my house help hostage. The Great Indian Kapil Show is an extension of all of us in many ways and thanks to Netflix, you can watch us anytime, anywhere. Just remember, a new episode drops every Saturday.”

Sunil Grover shares his excitement about reuniting with the gang, saying, “The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like a homecoming. We just picked up from where we left off. The trailer is just a small glimpse of the madness and fun we’ve had on the show. Our Indian fans are like family, and this time, we’ll reach a worldwide audience, thanks to Netflix.”

