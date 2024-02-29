Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover finally reunite for Netflix's The Great India Kapil Show. Watch hilarious promo

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have indeed buried the hatchet and reunited for a brand new show for Netflix. On Thursday, Kapil shared the promo for The Great India Kapil Show on social media, leaving fans excited to see him with Sunil once again. Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Krushna Abhishek are also part of the show. (Also read: Sunil Grover on Kapil Sharma being ready to work with him again: 'Puchwalo fir aap') Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, Rajiv Thakur, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek in a promo for The Great India Kapil Show.

About the new show

The logline for the new show suggests that it is a ‘variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport and features prominent celebrity guests every week.’ The new promo shows Kapil and his team brainstorming over how to announce their new show and whether unfurling a banner over Gateway of India could work. Rajiv, however, rains on their parade saying that getting Sunil for the show has really affected the budget for promotions. Sunil walks in in a suit and sunglasses, with the airs of a superstar.

Krushna Abhishek suggests that they should use 'star-nephews' to promote the show. Kapil let him know that the budget isn't that bad either. Watch it here:

The team of The Great Indian Kapil Show shared, “Finding our new home at Netflix has been one of the best things to have happened to us. And like we mentioned previously as well, Bas Ghar Badla Hai, Parivaar Nahi. We are excited and all geared up to entertain our fans not just in India, but across the globe. Dil thaam ke baithiye, as we present to you, The Great Indian Kapil Show, from 30 March only on Netflix."

What was the fued?

Kapil and Sunil worked together on former's show The Kapil Sharma Show when they had a falling out in 2017. They were reportedly on a flight when Kapil launched an attack on Sunil in a drunker stupor. Sunil immediately quit the show and many turned against Kapil for misbehaving with his team. Kapil made a comeback few years later with new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show and Sunil has been working in a bunch of Bollywood movies and web series.

Netflix released the first look and teaser clips for a bunch of titles on Thursday during a special event in Mumbai. These included Do Patti, Chamkila, Dabba Cartel, Mismatched season 3 and others.