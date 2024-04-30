Sunny Deol opens up about struggling in career, Bobby Deol cries on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Watch

On the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, actors and brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be seen as guests. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a promo of the episode, featuring the siblings along with Kapil Sharma and the rest of the cast of the show. (Also Read | Dharmendra regrets not spending enough time with parents; shares rare picture with late father and son Sunny Deol) Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be seen as guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Sunny talks about how things weren't working out

In the clip, Sunny said, “1960s se hum log limelight mein hain, lekin kai saal hogaye, aise hi koshish kar rahe the, somehow kuch samajh mein nahi araha tha kuch cheeze ho nahi rahi thi (Since the 1960s we have been in the limelight, but for a lot of years we were constantly trying yet somehow some things were not working out).”

Sunny speaks about 2023, how it was good for them

Sunny got emotional while talking about 2023, the year in which the Deol family witnessed huge success. Dharmendra charmed audiences in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, while the success of Gadar 2 and Animal was a boost to Sunny and Bobby Deol's careers.

Speaking of finally turning the corner, Sunny said, "My son got married, then Gadar (2) was released, before that even dad's film got released (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed." Bobby also got teary-eyed during the conversation. Sunny continued, "After that Animal was released, and looks like we nailed it."

Bobby calls Sunny 'Superman'

Also, the episode seems to be high on bromance, as in the clip, Bobby could be seen calling Sunny "Superman". Bobby said, "Even in real life, if someone is strong like Superman, it has to be bhaiyya (brother)." Sunny called himself Bahubali on the show.

Sunny teases his conversation with ‘friend’ Dharmendra

Talking about his conversation with his father Dharmendra, Sunny said, "Dad says, 'Come sit with me, be my friend'. I'm like, 'Dad you ask us to be a friend, but when I tell you things as a friend, you behave like a dad'." Lastly, teasing his family, Bobby said, "Deols bohut romantic hai. Humara dil bharta nahi hai (Deols are romantic. Our hearts are barely filled)."

The clip was shared with the caption, "The Deol brothers are ready to take over the comedy stage making everyone their yamla, pagla, dewaana! Watch them on #TheGreatIndianKapilShow, this Saturday, 8 pm, only on Netflix!"