Dharmendra regrets not spending enough time with parents; shares rare picture with late father and son Sunny Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra keeps sharing old pictures of him, his family, and his colleagues on social media. The most recent post is a rare picture of him and his elder son Sunny Deol with the veteran actor's late father Kewal Krishan. (Also Read: Dharmendra's now-deleted pic leaves fans worried about his health; veteran actor reveals he fractured his ankle) Dharmendra shares rare picture with his late father Kewal Krishan and son Sunny Deol

Dharmendra's lament

The actor took to his X handle on Monday and shared an old picture, in which he and Sunny can be seen sitting on either side of Kewal Krishan, who holds a walking stick. While a younger Dharmendra wears a peach T-shirt, a young Sunny sports a white ganji. His grandfather can be seen in a white T-shirt.

In his caption, Dharmendra wrote, “kaash! MAA BAAP ko aur waqt diya hota!" (Wish I'd devoted more time to my parents). Fans of the actor left several comments on the post. One asked, “sir, hme btaiye kaise khush rkhe maa baap ko aur time de unko” (Sir, please tell us how to keep our parents happy and devote more time to them). Dharmendra responded to the query by writing, “Treat them the way you treat your kids,,,,,,,if you don’t have kids…… Be their loving kid.”

Another X user commented, “Sir , यह बात तब ही क्यों समझ आती हैं जब बातें बीत जाएं (One realises these things only after they pass away) (sad emoji)." “Pray for them,” wrote a third user. Another commented, “They must be proud of you Dharam Ji (red heart emoji). Aap na unka nam roshan kiya hai (you've made them proud).” On a lighter note, a user commented, “Sir, in this pic you look younger than Sunny paaji (wow hand gesture emoji).”

Who was Dharmendra's father?

Dharmendra's father Kewal Krishan lived in Sahnewal, a village in the district of Ludhiana, Punjab. He served as the headmaster of the Government Senior Secondary School in the village. He was married to Satwant Kaur, and they had two kids – Dharmendra and fellow actor Ajit Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's army movie Ikkis.