Sriram Raghavan says Agastya Nanda's Ikkis is a ‘break’ from films he usually makes

Recently when Amazon Prime Video India announced their slate for 2024, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Agastya Nanda was showed on the list. The film will release on the OTT platform post a theatrical release. In an interview with The Indian Express, Sriram revealed why he wanted to do a war drama after Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas. (Also Read: 5 takeaways from Agastya Nanda's conversation with Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan on masculinity) Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis will be Agastya Nanda's second film after The Archies(Instagram)

‘I wanted a break from thrillers’

Talking to the publication, Sriram revealed that the war drama was a ‘break’ from the kind of films he makes. He said, "It is a story I connected with and liked. Parts of it are very emotional, it also has battle sequences and action in the typical sense of the word. Hopefully, we have tried and done it differently. It is a war film, and it is a drama. It was a break from the kind of movies I was doing, and I wanted that, so that the next time I am doing a thriller, I feel fresh. That there is no baggage.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘I trust the audience’s intelligence’

In the same interview, Sriram stated that he trusts his audience, instead of spoon-feeding them. He said, “When I make films, I trust that the audience is intelligent and doesn’t like to be spoon-fed. You try your best to make the film for your ideal audience. There is a quote by Billy Wilder which says that each member of the audience can be an imbecile but collectively in a hall they are pure genius. They know what works and what doesn’t. I wish filmmakers would judge that beforehand, but we try.”

Agastya Nanda’s second film

Agastya debuted in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies, which also marked the debut of Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The film saw him play Archie Andrews. While the film received mixed reviews, he was appreciated for his performance.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place