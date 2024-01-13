Agastya Nanda reveals he was taken to be a delivery boy by the guard at a filmmaker's office before The Archies

Agastya Nanda recently made his Hindi film industry debut with the titular character in Zoya Akhtar's period coming-of-age film The Archies on Netflix India. However, in a new interview with Film Companion, the young actor revealed no one knew how he used to look before he signed his debut movie. (Also Read: Agastya Nanda makes Instagram debut; rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan's mom Gauri Khan welcomes him) Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Agastya when he was taken to be a delivery boy

Agastya recalled a hilarious incident when he was actively meeting filmmakers to explore opportunities before getting a break with The Archies. “I've gone to another office where the security guard was like, ‘Idhar aa, idhar aa (come here).’ He said, ‘Naam likh. package delivery time bata. (Write down your name and the delivery time of package).’ I said I've not come here to deliver the package, I've come here to meet the director. Then he said, ‘Nahi nahi, jhooth mat bol (No, don’t lie).’ This happens quite a lot. The disadvantages of not having social media,” Agastya said in the interview.

He also revealed another instance where he had an appointment with a filmmaker at their office. He went in and waited inside for 45 minutes before he overheard two people discussing Agastya isn't here. He had to then flag his presence. Agastya attributed his lack of recognition, despite being Amitabh Bachchan's maternal grandson, to growing up away from the limelight in Delhi with his father, a businessman.

Agastya's social media debut

Agastya Nanda finally joined Instagram earlier this week. On Thursday, he dropped his first post. He uploaded a picture in which he is seen donning a brown t-shirt and white pants.

As soon as Agastya uploaded his first picture, his family and friends from the industry left comments below his post, welcoming the actor into the world of social media.

His rumoured girlfriend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented, "Welcome." She also used a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji. Gauri Khan also reacted to his Instagram debut. "Big hug," she commented.

Agastya's mamu (maternal uncle) and actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a smiley emoji. "Welcome Aggy Boy!!!," actor Arjun Kapoor commented. "Welcome," his sister Navya Naveli Nanda wrote.

Agastya will be next seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film Ekkis. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025.

