Agastya Nanda makes Instagram debut; rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan's mom Gauri Khan welcomes him

Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut with The Archies in December 2023, has finally joined Instagram. On Thursday, the actor, grandson of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, posted a sun-kissed picture of himself. His sister Navya Naveli Nanda, mother Shweta Bachchan, and celebs such as Zoya Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor welcomed Agastya. Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan, also commented on Agastya's first post. Also read: Agastya Nanda blows a kiss to rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda has finally made his Instagram debut. He is reportedly dating Suhana Khan.

Agastya Nanda is rumoured to be dating Gauri and Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, who also made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, The Archies. While Agastya played Archie Andrews in the teen musical, Suhana was seen as Veronica Lodge.

Agastya Nanda's Instagram debut

Sharing a picture of himself without a caption, the actor finally debuted on social media. Agastya looked into the camera in the picture as he sat on wooden floor. He wore a brown T-shirt with a pair of beige trousers. “Big hug (hug emoji),” Gauri Khan commented on Agastya's Instagram post.

"Welcome," wrote his sister Navya Naveli Nanda. Their mother Shweta Bachchan commented, "Love and hugs baby boy." Arjun Kapoor wrote for Agastya, "Welcome Aggy boy!!!" Zoya Akhtar commented, “Hello there (heart emoji).”

Within a few hours of his new Instagram account, Agastya had around 5000 followers, including Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansika Motwani and other celebs.

About Agastya's debut film The Archies

The Archies, based on the American comic book series of the same name, was produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. It was released on Netflix on December 7. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park in the film.

Apart from Agastya and Suhana, it featured Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

His big screen debut

Agastya is gearing up for his big-screen debut soon. As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Agastya will play the lead in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ekkis is the biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal and will also star Dharmendra in a key role, added the report. Agastya will reportedly start shooting for Ekkis this month.

