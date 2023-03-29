Agastya Nanda blows a kiss to rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan and escorts her to car, she waves at him. Watch

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, was seen blowing a kiss to his rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan. She is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Wednesday, Agastya and Suhana were seen at Tania Shroff's birthday bash. (Also Read | Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash) Agastya Nanda blew a kiss to rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan.

As Suhana Khan was about to leave the venue, Agastya, Tania, and her boyfriend-actor Ahan Shetty came to drop her off at her car. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya who stood nearby helped Suhana to her car.

Suhana and Agastya shared a brief conversation following which she waved at him. Agastya blew her a kiss and then closed the door of her car. After that, he walked inside along with Tania and Ahan. For the event, Suhana opted for a shimmery long dress and heels. Agastya was seen in a black T-shirt and blue denims.

Apart from Suhana and Agastya, Aryan Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, were also seen attending the bash. Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan and producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor were also seen at the party.

Earlier this year, a source confirmed to Hindustan Times that Suhana and Agastya are in a relationship. Suhana accompanied Agastya to a Christmas brunch hosted by the Kapoor family last year. “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members,” the source had said.

They added that their relationship started on the set of their debut project. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022,” the source had added.

Suhana and Agastya will make their Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Khushi, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The movie will release on Netflix. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

