Agastya Nanda to make big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next film Ekkis; will play an army officer: Report

Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut in the Netflix film The Archies earlier this month, is gearing up for his big-screen debut soon. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Agastya will play the leading man in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ekkis is the biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal and will also star Dharmendra in a key role, added the report. Agastya will reportedly start shooting for Ekkis in January 2024. Also read: Amitabh meets fans outside his Mumbai home with grandson Agastya Nanda Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of actor Jaya Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan, will be seen next in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis.

Agastya's big screen debut with Ekkis

“2023 was an eventful year for Agastya Nanda as not just did he make his acting debut with The Archies, but also signed on for a Sriram Raghavan film. Agastya has attended several acting workshops with the Sriram and specially trained acting coaches to polish his body language and step into the shoes of India’s most celebrated war hero, Arun Khetarpal,” revealed a source close to the development.

Sriram is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Merry Christmas, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be out in January 2024. Sriram will start filming for his next with Agastya soon.

“December and the first half of January will be spent by Agastya reading the script and also doing some workshops to rehearse for the schedule ahead. Sriram wanted a young actor to play the part of Arun Khetarpal and feels that Agastya fits the role like a hand in a glove. After months of prep, Sriram and Agastya are now all set to commence the journey of bringing the heroic tale to the big screen,” the source added.

More about Ekkis

After playing the lead Archie Andrews in The Archies, the Indian musical based on Archie Comics, Agastya will be seen as an army officer in Ekkis. With the film, Sriram rrtey intends to highlight the father-son bond in the setting of the India-Pakistani 1971 war. Ekkis would mark the second collaboration between Sriram and producer Dinesh Vijan, who worked together on Badlapur in 2015.

Agastya's acting debut

He made his debut with the teen musical comedy The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film, which also featured Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal aka Dot and Yuvraj Menda, was released on December 7.

Alongside Agastya's Archie Andrews, Khushi was seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Vedang as Reggie Mantle, Mihir as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel and Yuvraj as Dilton Doiley. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale in the Netflix film.

