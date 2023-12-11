Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside his Mumbai home with grandson Agastya Nanda days after The Archies release

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda recently made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which premiered on Netflix on December 7. Amitabh took Agastya to meet fans waiting outside his Mumbai residence. As is customary, the veteran actor took time out to greet fans outside Jalsa on Sunday, but this time he surprised them by bringing Agastya along with him. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan turn up for Agastya's The Archies premiere with the whole clan. Watch Amitabh Bachchan with grandson Agastya Nanda in Mumbai on Sunday.

Amitabh's pics with Agastya

Sharing their pictures on X (Formerly Twitter) early on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 4856 - Sunoo!! (rose emoji)." His tweet was a reference to Sunoh, a song picturised on Agastya and others in his debut film, The Archies. Introducing the key characters from Riverdale, Sunoh was the first music video from the Netflix film, which was unveiled in October.

In the pictures he shared, as Amitabh Bachchan waved to fans gathered in huge numbers outside his home, he embraced Agastya, who wore a big smile, on the pedestal. Another picture, taken from behind, showed excited fans waving to Amitabh and Agastya and clicking their photos.

Amitabh had joined Agastya at The Archies screening

The Archies, marking the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor premiered on Netflix on December 7. A special screening of Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film was held a couple of days earlier in Mumbai and had several celebrities in attendance, including the entire Bachchan family, who came to support Agastya.

Amitabh along with actor-wife Jaya Bachchan as well as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan were seen at the screening. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and many other celebs also attended.

About The Archies

The Archies is a teen musical film based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park. Agastya Nanda was seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. The film also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

