Aishwarya Rai reviews The Archies starring Abhishek Bachchan's nephew Agastya Nanda: 'Wonderful'

The Archies, marking the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor premiered on Netflix on December 7. A special screening of Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film was held recently in Mumbai and had several celebs in attendance, including the entire Bachchan family, who came to support Agastya. Now, Netflix India has shared a video with the reactions of the celebs from The Archies' special screening. Among them was actor Aishwarya Rai. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan turn up for Agastya's The Archies premiere with the whole clan Aishwarya Rai praised The Archies featuring Agastya Nanda and others.

What Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan said

In the clip, Aishwarya Rai gave her opinion of The Archies, and said, “Wonderful and huge congratulations to the entire team.” The caption on the video read, “Sunoh, first reactions are in. Our favorite stars being starry-eyed after the The Archies premiere…”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about nephew Agastya's debut film, and said in the video, "It took us back in time. You know we all grew up reading Archies. We were transported back to our youth." Aishwarya and Abhishek were joined by daughter Aaradhya as well as Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan at the screening.

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif laud the film

Hrithik Roshan said, "So good yaar. Such sweetness, the vulnerability and the honesty, the music, the dance, I was dancing. I loved it." Katrina Kaif also attended the screening.

She said, "I think we are all the biggest Zoya Akhtar fans. She is such a versatile director. Everything she touches is gold." Actor Bhumi Pednekar said about The Archies, “Vava voom, it was such fun, such a beautiful world. Only Zoya could do it.”

About The Archies

The Archies is a teen musical film based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Agastya Nanda was seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. The film also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place