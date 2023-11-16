Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to January 2024 due to ‘back to back movie releases’

The release date for Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas has finally been locked, again. The film will now release in theatres on January 12 next year. Going by the title, it was expected to release around Christmas, and was postponed to avoid a clash with other films. A new poster featuring Katrina and Vijay was unveiled along with the release date. It shows Katrina sitting in a restaurant and Vijay keeping a watch on her from the other table. Also read: Katrina Kaif shares new pics from Diwali celebrations at sea-facing home, keeps it subtle yet traditional in gold Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif feature on the new Merry Christmas poster.

Radhika Apte, who has a pivotal role in the film, unveiled the new poster. She wrote along with it on Instagram, “The wait is almost over! Merry Christmas is making your winter merrier on January 12, 2024.”

Katrina shared another new poster on her Instagram Stories and it shows Vijay thinking hard with three portraits of Katrina placed on the wall behind his back.

New Merry Christmas poster.

One more Merry Christmas poster.

Merry Christmas was earlier releasing after Animal

Merry Christmas has been postponed quite a few times. It was expected to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha on December 8, but both the films have been pushed to later date to avoid getting affected from Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, which hits theatres on December 1.

More about Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame. In a joint statement, the Merry Christmas team has expressed their deep love for the project and their unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. The statement read: “We have made this film with a lot of love & passion like every filmmaker does however with the back to back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on 12th January 2024”.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas is a collaboration made under the banners of Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

