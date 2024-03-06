Sunil Grover shares a hilarious edited pic of him and Kapil Sharma with Rihanna

Actor Sunil Grover has shared a picture with longtime co-star Kapil Sharma posing with pop star Rihanna. However, there's a twist. The picture is from when Rihanna was departing India from the Jamnagar airport and called two members of the paparazzi to pose with her. The faces of those paparazzi members have been replaced by those of Sunil and Kapil. (Also Read: Rihanna poses with paparazzi, hugs cops at Jamnagar airport, interacts with them before leaving India. Watch) Sunil Grover shares edited picture of him and Kapil Sharma with Rihanna

Sunil's hilarious photo

Sunil took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared the edited picture of Rihanna posing with him and Kapil. He captioned the post, “Ha ha ha.” Actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Mouni Roy also dropped teary-eyed laughter emojis in the comment section. Kapil hasn't reacted to Sunil's hilariously edited photo yet.

About Rihanna's recent visit

In her first performance in India, pop star Rihanna set the stage on fire at the day one of the lavish pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

The international music sensation, who belted out hit songs such as Diamonds, Where Have You Been, Rude Boy and Pour it Up, had Indian film celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiamak Davar grooving to her tunes.

Dressed in a shimmery body-hugging fluorescent green and pink outfit, Rihanna put up her best moves and also interacted with the audience at the grand event, which is being held over three days at a residential township situated close to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city.

While leaving the country hours later, Rihanna posed with the paparazzi members at the airport. She also hugged female cops who escorted her at the airport. She promised to return to India as she loved it here.

Kapil, Sunil reunite

After working together on The Kapil Sharma Show for years, followed by an ugly fallout, Sunil and Kapil are reuniting again. Last month, Netflix India shared the announcement video that they captioned, "Aapke ghar ka raasta, hasee se hokar jaata hai (The way to your home goes through laughter). The Great Indian Kapil Show arrives at 8 PM every Saturday from 30 March, only on Netflix."

The new video features comedians Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur and actor Archana Puran Singh discussing how to make a grand announcement of the title of their upcoming show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's official logline reads, "India's most loved comedian finds a home on Netflix and brings along his crazy but loyal cast of characters! The Great Indian Kapil Show is a variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport and features prominent celebrity guests every week". The series will expand to global audiences, infusing Kapil Sharma's signature wit with classic Indian humour, as per the show's press release.