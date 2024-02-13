Jacqueline Fernandez files complaint against Sukesh Chandrashekhar: ‘He is threatening with intimidating tactics’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a complaint against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for harassing and threatening her from inside a jail. As reported by Indian Express, she filed the case with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Jacqueline also sent the letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). A specialised unit has been asked to initiate a preliminary inquiry on the complaint. (Also Read | Mika Singh's now-deleted tweet on Jacqueline Fernandez's pic with Jean-Claude Van Damme: 'He's much better than Sukesh') Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to Jacqueline Fernandez several times.

What Jacqueline wrote in the letter

In her letter sent a few days ago to the police chief with the subject line: systemic failure in prosecution witness protection, Jacqueline said, “I am responsible citizen, who has found herself inadvertently embroiled in a case that has far-reaching implications for the rule of law and the sanctity of our judicial system. As a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell, I write to you amidst a harrowing ordeal of psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns. A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in open public domain. (sic)”

Jacqueline urged immediate intervention

In her letter, Jacqueline urged the police commissioner to intervene immediately in the matter. She said that it threatens her safety and jeopardises the integrity of the legal processes. She urged that an FIR under IPC sections should be registered against Sukesh to ensure her protection as a prosecution witness in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“These actions do not merely impinge upon my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions. It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused be scrutinised and stringent measures be implemented to prevent further abuse, (sic)” she also said.

About the case

In December last year, Jacqueline moved a Delhi court to seek directions to restrain Sukesh from sending letters, messages, or statements to her. Jacqueline is a witness in the FIR being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) concerning the ₹200 crore money laundering and extortion case linked to Sukesh.

