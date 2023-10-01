Mika Singh's now-deleted tweet on Jacqueline Fernandez's pic with Jean-Claude Van Damme: 'He's much better than Sukesh'

Singer Mika Singh recently responded to actor Jacqueline Fernandez's photo with Jean-Claude Van Damme, suggesting the action legend is a better companion for her than alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. He was allegedly dating Jacqueline and is now imprisoned in Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹200 crore extortion case. Soon after Mika tweeted about Jacqueline's viral picture, he deleted it, which attracted all kinds of reactions on social media. Also read: Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme posts pic with Jacqueline Fernandez Mika Singh's deleted tweet about Jacqueline Fernandez's photo with Jean-Claude Van Damme goes viral.

Mika Singh's now-deleted tweet

On Friday, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a photo of herself posing with Jean-Claude Van Damme on X (Twitter). The picture was taken in Italy and went viral with social media users wondering if Jacqueline and Jean-Claude are collaborating for a Hollywood project. The actor had tweeted along with the picture, "With the legend Van Damme!! Can’t wait for this collab!"

Mika Singh's response to the picture has gone viral. In his now-deleted tweet, the singer had reshared Jacqueline and Jean-Claude's photo and tweeted, "You are looking so beautiful... he is much better than Sukesh." Sharing a screenshot of Mika's deleted tweed, a Reddit user wrote, “Mika got no chill!”

Reactions to Mika's tweet

"Such an elite comment from a guy, who forcefully kissed Rakhi Sawant," wrote a Reddit user. Another said, "Did he get rejected by her (Jacqueline) or something?" A Twitter user also said, "Mika Singh has got no chill. He just deleted this tweet!" One more said, “Look who is talking, a person who harassed a girl (Rakhi Sawant). Are you drunk tweeting? First see yourself before commenting about others, especially below the belt comments...”

Mika's new film with Jacqueline

Last month, as his birthday present to fans, actor Akshay Kumar announced the third installment of his comedy film Welcome. The video announcement featured Akshay and the gang performing a capella routine. Along with Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Rahul Dev and others, Welcome 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Mika Singh.

The film, titled Welcome To The Jungle, has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwala. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The first installment of Welcome released in 2007 and the second part, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.

