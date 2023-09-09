Akshay Kumar unveils hilarious Welcome to the Jungle teaser, calls him and Raveena Tandon 'purane chawal'. Watch

Akshay Kumar treated himself and his fans to a special gift on the occasion of his birthday on Saturday and it is none other than the hilarious Welcome 3 promo. The film is officially titled Welcome to the Jungle and stars a massive ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh. Also read: Akshay Kumar visits Mahakaleshwar temple with Shikhar Dhawan, Ajay Devgn shares candid birthday post for actor A glimpse of Welcome To The Jungle promo.

Akshay unveils Welcome To The Jungle teaser

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group.”

What is in the Welcome To The Jungle promo

The promo opens with the entire star cast dressed up in military uniform and standing in three rows along with their guns. They all try to sing the signature Welcome tune. Disha Patani even gives a special touch to it by adding some more weight with her singing expertise. Daler Mehndi and Mika spoil it by singing Tunak Tunak Tun until Arshad Warsi asks them to stop it. Sanjay Dutt says, “Paaji khud ka gana theek se gaate nahi ho ek dusre ka gana kyu kharab karte ho (you can't sing your own songs properly, why do you spoil each other's songs)?” Suniel Shetty even asks, “Kaun leke aaya yaar inhe (who brought them here)?” asks what is that person who makes the sound of an instrument, and a young girl answers that it's calld acapella. Finally as they begin to sing again, Disha tries to act smart by adding her own music before Akshay shuts her up asking if its a solo performance or a group performance.

The promo also confirms that the film will release on December 20, 2024 and will be directed by Ahmed Khan. Talking about the film, Arshad Warsi had told Hindustan Times in July, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

