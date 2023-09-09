Akshay Kumar visits Mahakaleshwar temple with Shikhar Dhawan, Ajay Devgn shares candid birthday post for actor

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday on Saturday. Wishing him on the occasion, Ajay Devgn has shared a candid birthday post for him on Instagram. Ajay, who is known for his sense of humour among his friends, took a dig at how Akshay is on various missions like hanging from a helicopter in Sooryavanshi to rescuing miners in his upcoming film Mission Raniganj. Also read: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Fifty six and rocking! Here are 56 people who made their Bollywood debut with him Shikhar Dhawan with Akshay Kumar at Mahakaleshwar temple (left), Ajay Devgn shared a pic on Akshay's birthday.

Ajay Devgn wishes Akshay Kumar on his birthday

Sharing a still from Sooryavanshi in which Ajay had a cameo, the latter wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske (hanging from a helicopter or inside a coal mine)…if you are in need of rescue, contact @akshaykumar. (Wink emoji) Wishing success for all your missions this year brother, happy birthday!"

Ajay Devgn's birthday post for Akshay.

Akshay Kumar in Ujjain on his birthday

Meanwhile, Akshay visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his birthday. His son Aarav Khanna was also seen in pictures as they sat inside the temple.

Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar at Mahakaleshwar temple.

Akshay Kumar's films

The teaser of Akshay Kumar's new film upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was attached with Jawan on Thursday. Sharing it on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.”

The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. Akshay sports a turban like Gill in the film. It is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay is currently basking in the success of OMG 2 which has collected more than ₹148 crore at the domestic box office. After Mission Raniganj, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5, Soorarai Pottru remake, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Hera Pheri 3 and a few more films in the pipeline.

