Mission Raniganj teaser: Akshay Kumar is on a rescue operation again, this time in a coal mine. Watch

Barely a month after his last release OMG 2, which has turned out to be a box office hit, Akshay Kumar is back again with the teaser of his next. He will play celebrated mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj, a rescue drama slated to release in cinemas on October 6. The makers dropped the teaser on Thursday evening, that gave us a glimpse into the odds Jaswant was stacked against in the mission. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar drops motion poster of Mission Raniganj, internet points out how he replaced India with Bharat) Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj

What's in the teaser?

The teaser shows the real-life story is set in 1989 in the Raniganj Coalfields, when 65 miners get stuck in a mine after an unforeseen downpour. They're presumed dead by most, before mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill steps in, promising to rescue them, even if one of the 65 miners is alive.

Akshay took to Instagram on Thursday evening and shared the teaser. He wrote in the caption, “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.”

Not Akshay's first Sikh character

Akshay is seen in a turbaned look, along with wearing glasses and simple cotton shirts and T-shirts. He's playing a Sikh character four years after his 2019 war film, Anurag Singh's Kesari. That film depicted another real-life tale of Ishar Singh, a havildar in the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, who leads 21 Jat Sikhs against an incursion by 10,000 invaders in the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. Interestingly, Akshay's Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra is also a part of Mission Raniganj, as she's seen in a white attire with her hair tied back, sporting a concerned look, in the teaser.

Akshay first played a Sikh character in Anees Bazmee's 2008 action comedy Singh Is Kinng. He was appreciated for his turbaned look and representation of the Sikh community.

Mission Raniganj is directed by Akshay's Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others.

