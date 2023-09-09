Over a career spanning decades, actor Akshay Kumar has reached the top rung of the ladder. But instead of only sticking to tried and tested formulas or experienced people, he chose to give new people chances too. We talk to some, and present to you a list of 56 such people, in his 56th year in life: Actor Akshay Kumar turns 56 on September 9.

1. Neetu Chandra Srivastava: Garam Masala (2005)

The actor played an air hostess in this comedy flick.

2. JAGAN SHAKTI: Mission Mangal (2019)

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Fifty six and rocking! Here are 56 people who made their Bollywood debut with him

Talking about his directorial debut, Shakti tells us, “Akshay sir is one of the most energetic actors. He keeps the unit alive with his jokes and pranks. He has even played pranks on me! I am blessed to have had him in my first film... I owe my career to him.”

3. RAGHAVA LAWRENCE: LAXMII (2020)

The film marked Lawrence’s directorial debut in Bollywood

4. SATYADEV: RAM SETU (2022)

An established name in Telugu cinema, the actor made his Hindi debut in this film

5. Mouni Roy: Gold (2018)

Roy, who played Kumar’s wife, tells us, “Akshay sir has a heart of gold. No hierarchy exists in his mind; he is the same with everyone on set... I’m forever grateful I got an opportunity to work with him.

6. VIPUL SHAH: AANKHEN (2002)

The filmmaker tells us, about his directorial debut, “Working in that big star setup was a learning experience. Akshay has always been one of the easiest actors to work with.”

7. Ashish R Mohan: Khiladi 786 (2012)

Mohan directed this follow-up to Kumar’s Khiladi franchise, which saw the actor play a double role.

8. Krish: Gabbar is back (2015)

Krish made his Hindi directorial debut with the film starring Kumar as a vigilante.

9. Kylie Minogue: Blue (2009)

The Australian singer-songwriter made a special appearance in the song Chiggy Wiggy, thus marking her Bollywood debut.

10. GAURAV-KARTIK: BELL BOTTOM (2021)

The two made their Hindi film debut as music composers with the song Marjawaan in the action thriller.

11. GURNAZAR SINGH: BELL BOTTOM

The singer lent his voice to Marjaawaan in the Kumar-starrer.

12. RIVA BUBBER: PAD MAN (2018)

Bubber got her acting breakthrough in films with the comedy-drama that saw Kumar play a character based on the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham.

13. Vedant Bali: Raksha Bandhan

Bali debuted as producer with the comedy-drama.

14. VICKEY PRASAD: TOILET: EK PREM KATHA

Prasad composed the songs Hans Mat Pagli, Toilet Ka Jugaad and Bakheda.

15. Lara Dutta Bhupathi: Andaaz (2003)

The actor played Kumar’s love interest in her debut film. She tells us, “He’s taught me good actor discipline and is always honest... A quality that is a rarity in the industry.”

16. Neeraj Vora: Khiladi 420 (2000)

Vora turned director in this film with Kumar in his action-hero avatar.

17. Sonu Nigam: Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002)

An established singer, Nigam took everyone by surprise with his role in the horror-action flick.

18. DEEPIKA KHANNA: RAKSHA BANDHAN (2022)

Khanna played one of the four sisters of Kumar in this heartwarming film.

19. Vijay Krishna Acharya: Tashan (2008)

The multi-starrer actioner marked Acharya’s first project donning the director’s hat.

20. Sajid Khan: Heyy Babyy (2007)

Khan and Kumar teamed up for this rib-tickling comedy that was the former’s directorial debut.

21. Shirish Kunder: Jaan-E-Mann (2006)

Kumar played a simpleton in this musical romance drama directed by Kunder.

22. RAPPER VIRUSS: LAXMII (2020)

He debuted in Bollywood as a musician with the song Bambholle.

23. Hard Kaur: Patiala House (2011)

Kaur played an aspiring rapper in this family drama.

24. Trisha: Khatta Meetha (2010)

A prominent name in the South, the actor played Kumar’s love interest in this comedy.

25. Manas Chaturvedi: TOILET: EK PREM KATHA (2017)

He composed the song Gori Tu Latth Maar in this drama.

26. BIPASHA BASU: Ajnabee (2001)

The actor starred opposite Kumar as Sonia, his girlfriend, in this thriller

27. Raj Mehta: Good Newwz (2019)

Mehta’s directorial debut, led by Kumar, did wonders at the box office.

28. Rohit Dhawan: Desi Boyz (2011)

Rohit, the son of filmmaker David Dhawan, tried his hand at direction with this comedy film led by Kumar

29. Sylvester Stallone: Kambakkht Ishq

It was truly a treat for cinegoers to see action superheroes Kumar and Stallone team up.

30. Aman Verma: Sangharsh (1999)

Verma starred alongside Kumar in this critically-acclaimed psychological drama.

31. Simone Singh: Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love (2001)

Singh played a supporting role in this multi-starrer.

32. ANTHONY D’SOUZA: BLUE

D’Souza directed Kumar for the first time in this underwater drama.

33. BRIAN LEE: Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996)

The American wrestler was seen alongside Kumar in this actioner.

34. Maninder Buttar: Bell Bottom

The singer lent his voice to Sakhiyaan 2.0.

35. Lena Mohan Kumar: Airlift (2016)

An established name in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, Lena forayed into Hindi movies with this thriller drama.

36. DJ Khushi: Laxmii

The musician made his composing debut with the song Burj Khalifa

37. Divya Khosla Kumar: Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004)

Khosla made her acting debut in this war drama. She played Kumar’s wife.

38. Sabbir Khan: Kambakkht Ishq (2009)

Khan’s debut directorial, said to be one of the most expensive films of its time, saw Kumar play a stuntman.

39. SMRITHI SRIKANTH: RAKSHA BANDHAN

She made her Hindi film debut in the drama.

40. DAISY BOPANNA: GARAM MASALA

Bopanna made her acting debut in the comedy, as Deepti.

41. NARGIS BAGHERI: GARAM MASALA

Bagheri played Puja in her debut.

42. Nidhi Subbaiah: OMG - Oh My God! (2012)

A Kannada actor, Subbaiah debuted in this film that saw Kumar play Lord Krishna.

43. Manushi Chhillar: Samrat Prithviraj (2022)

Chhillar made her big-screen debut in this historical drama that saw her play the role of Samrat Prithviraj’s wife Sanyogita.

44. B Praak: Kesari (2019)

The singer rose to fame almost overnight after Teri Mitti. He tells us, “Akshay’s powerful portrayal and genuine dedication made it a song that will be etched in our memories. Our partnership has yielded unforgettable hits that have resonated with audiences across the globe.”

45. Denise Richards: Kambakkht Ishq

Richards played Kumar’s girlfriend in this rom-com.

46. Sargun Mehta: Cuttputlli (2022)

Mehta played a cop in her Bollywood debut.

47. Shanti Priya: Saugandh (1991)

An established name in the South, the actor made her Hindi film debut in this movie that also marked Kumar’s first.

48. Sajid-Farhad: Entertainment (2014)

This director duo got a chance to direct this entertainer led by Kumar and a golden retriever.

49. Farhad Samji: Housefull 4 (2019)

Samji went solo as a director with the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

50. Guddu Dhanoa: Elaan (1994)

Dhanoa turned director with this action drama.

51. SAHEJMEEN KAUR: RAKSHA BANDHAN

Kaur was cast as one of Kumar’s sisters in the film.

52. SM IQBAL: Meri Biwi ka Jawaab Nahi (2004)

Iqbal turned producer with this family drama.

53. Pradeep Mani: KAYDA KANOON (1993)

In his first film, Mani directed Kumar.

54. RAJU SUBRAMANIAM: zakhmi dil (1994)

Subramaniam directed Kumar in this romantic action flick.

55. Brian Keith Adams: KHILADIYON KA KHILADI

This film was Adams’ Bollywood debut. He starred as a wrestler

56. NARESH MALHOTRA: YEH DILLAGI (1994)

Malhotra’s directorial debut, this multi-starrer went on to become a big hit.