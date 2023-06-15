HC quashes case against Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant as they amicably resolved it

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court quashed the case against singer Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant. The incident dates back to 2006. The division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige arrived at the decision after taking into account an affidavit submitted by Rakhi. Also read: Rakhi Sawant says after Mika Singh controversy, her mother told her 'I wish you died the moment you were born' HC quashes case against Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi gives her consent

Rakhi in the affidavit gave her consent for the same on the ground that she and Mika had resolved the matter amicably. Her affidavit mentioned that she and Mika had, "amicably resolved all our differences and realised the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception on our part".

Mika was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was registered on June 11, 2006, after Mika allegedly forcibly kissed Rakhi during his birthday party, which took place at a restaurant in Mumbai. Earlier this year in April, Mika moved to High Court to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police.

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant controversy

It all began at Mika's birthday party where he kissed Rakhi and it became one of the biggest controversies of the time. Mika had said that he asked his guests not to smear cake on his face but Rakhi did it. After that, he decided to ‘teach her a lesson’ by kissing her forcibly. The singer was arrested on molestation charges and released on bail later. Much later, Rakhi and Mika reconciled when they bumped into each other last year outside a coffee shop. She was even seen then touching his feet.

Rakhi made her debut in the film Agni Chakra. She is known for her dance numbers in films, and for participating in several reality shows including Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, and Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. Last year, she was seen in Bigg Boss Marathi and took home a payout of ₹9 lakh from the show.

On the other hand, Mika was last seen in his reality show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. His last song was Ragada from the pan-India film, Chengiz which starred actor Jeet.

(With inputs from PTI)

