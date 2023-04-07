Jeet recalls being rejected after his Telugu debut film failed at box office: 'I had sleepless nights, doubted myself'

Jeet is in the news for becoming the first actor to have a Bengali film released in Hindi simultaneously. He will be next seen in the action thriller Chengiz. During the promotion of the film, Jeet opened up about facing rejections in his career. He said he was removed from television shows during the initial years of his career. This was followed by even more rejection when his Telugu film Chandu failed at the box office. Also read: Mainstream films give me more happiness, says Bengali actor Jeet Bengali actor Jeet will be next seen in Chengiz.

Jeet started his career in the industry by modelling and starred in his first acting stint, Bishabriksha, a Bengali TV series. He made his film debut in the Telugu film industry with Chandu. The film was released in 2001 and performed poorly, after which the actor moved to Bengali films. His first breakthrough came with the film Sathi and he went on to star in hits like Awara, Bachchan, Boss, Game, Jor, Beshi Korechi Prem Korechi, Fighter, Dui Prithibi, Sultan and Deewana among many more.

Looking back at his career, Jeet revealed how it wasn't a cakewalk for him. Reminiscing the worst rejection at the beginning of his career, he told Bollywood Bubble, "At the beginning of my career there have been many. I was chucked out of a television show because I could not perform. Generally, I could not perform the character so I was being very respectfully checked out of the character from the series that this is not meant for you.”

“But I knew what it was, and I honestly confessed that I was nervous. After the point in time when I did a Telugu film that was a disaster, that was a super flop. I was outright rejected so that was again like I had doubts in myself whether I am at the right place in the right profession. Should I continue acting or give up? These were the questions uppermost in my mind. That was the phase when I had a few sleepless nights but besides that, by God’s days everything has been defined,” he added.

Chengiz stars Jeet with Sushmita Chatterjee, Rohit Roy and Shataf Figar. It is set to release on April 21. He also has Manush and Boomerang in the pipeline.

