Rakhi Sawant says she has no regrets about being an ‘item girl’, admits she did not have ‘talent’ to be a lead star

Rakhi Sawant opened up about being an ‘item girl’ in Bollywood and said that she has no regrets about it as it helped her put food on the table. She also said that she did not have the ‘talent’ to headline a film.

From Mohabbat Hai Mirchi to Dekhta Hai Tu Kya, Rakhi has appeared in a number of special songs. She has also done small roles in films such as Masti, Main Hoon Na and Dil Bole Hadippa.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rakhi said, “Har koi ladki heroine toh nahi ban sakti na Bollywood mein? Koi item girl, koi sister ka character, koi negative role, koi special role, koi maa ka role, koi bhabhi ka role (Not everyone can be a leading lady in Bollywood. Some become item girls, some play mothers, sisters and negative roles).”

“Jab mujh mein woh heroine ka nahi tha talent aur main ek item girl ban gayi, jisse mera parivaar chala, toh mujhe iss cheez se koi regret nahi. Mujhe proud hai ki Bollywood ne mujhe ek jagah di (I didn’t have the talent to be a leading lady and I became an item girl, which allowed me to provide for my family, and I have no regrets about that. I am proud that Bollywood gave me a place),” she added.

Rakhi has also featured in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also hosted a few shows, such as The Rakhi Sawant Showz and Rakhi Ka Insaaf. She was most recently seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 14 and finished in the top five. On the show, she grabbed eyeballs for her revelations about her mysterious husband Ritesh, who is yet to make his identity public, and her advances at co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.

