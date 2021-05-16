Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Vaidya gives a peek into late-night video call with girlfriend Disha Parmar
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to get married this year.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are set to get married this year.
tv

Rahul Vaidya gives a peek into late-night video call with girlfriend Disha Parmar

  • Rahul Vaidya shared a sneak peek of his video call with his girlfriend Disha Parmar on Saturday. While he is currently in Cape Town, she is in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 01:54 PM IST

Rahul Vaidya is missing his girlfriend Disha Parmar, as he is filming the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in Cape Town, while she is in Mumbai. He is staying in touch with her over video calls.

Late on Saturday night, Rahul took to Instagram Stories to share a screengrab of his video call with Disha. While he was seen laying in bed, she seemed to be all dolled up, with eyeliner and lipstick on. He added a heart emoji.

Rahul Vaidya on Instagram Stories.
Rahul Vaidya on Instagram Stories.


Earlier this month, Rahul left for Cape Town, and Disha came to see him off at the airport. She also surprised him with a ‘parting gift’ - a luxury watch worth over 70,000. She also wrote a romantic letter for him: “A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP.”

Rahul has been sharing constant updates with the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants on social media. Before leaving for the show, he had told the paparazzi that he is scared of snakes and water. “Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saanp se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don’t know main udhar kya karne wala hoon (I have agreed to it but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there),” he said.

Also read: Shreyas Talpade was told to cancel his wedding because 'Iqbal couldn't be married', had to keep it 'under wraps'

During his stint on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul realised his feelings for Disha, as he was away from her. On her birthday, he went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her, while he was still inside the house. She publicly accepted his proposal in a Valentine’s Day special episode of the show.

After Rahul finished Bigg Boss 14 as the runner-up, he starred with Disha in a music video titled Madhanya. The two are set to tie the knot sometime this year once the Covid-19 restrictions ease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rahul vaidya disha parmar

Related Stories

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.
tv

Rahul Vaidya leaves for Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot but Disha Parmar objects, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:31 AM IST
  • Before he left for Cape Town to begin shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend asked him not to leave for the sake of "snakes".
READ FULL STORY
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya went live on Instagram
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya went live on Instagram
tv

Rahul-Disha go live on Instagram after midnight, fan asks 'doesn't she go home?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • When a fan asked if Disha Parmar ever goes to her own house, she quipped, 'How mean!' The interaction happened when she went live on Instagram with Rahul Vaidya after midnight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.