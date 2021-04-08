Rahul Vaidya says he turned down 'top TV show' after Bigg Boss, was offered commercial with Kareena Kapoor

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya has said that he isn't interested in doing television shows, and rejected a TV acting offer after his Bigg Boss stint. He said that he was also offered a commercial with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In an interview, the singer said that he doesn't feel like he's cut out for demanding TV schedules. But, he said, people no longer perceive him as a behind-the-camera figure.

"I was offered a top TV show after 'Bigg Boss 14'. I won't like to give its name because I turned down that offer so makes little sense talking about it," he told a leading daily, adding, "I don't have anything against TV shows. It's just that I can't see myself doing the 12 hour shift of a TV serial."

Speaking about his commercial with Kareena, and the rumours that it fuelled about them doing a film together, he said, "I am a huge fan of Kareena. But this rumour was quite bizarre. It started after the director uploaded two back to back stories on his social media, one where I was doing that commercial and the other when he was doing another project with her."

Also read: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar dress up in wedding finery but there is a twist. See pics and video

Rahul finished as the runner-up on Bigg Boss 14, losing out in the finale to Rubina Dilaik. During the show, he proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar, and they are now preparing for a summer wedding.

He said that host Salman Khan praised his levelheadedness and told him that the respect that he has earned on the show will take him far in life. Kareena, meanwhile, returned to work a month after giving birth to her second son with husband Saif Ali Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON