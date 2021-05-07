IND USA
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.
Rahul Vaidya leaves for Khatron Ke Khiladi but Disha Parmar holds him by belt, says do not 'go to all the snakes'. Watch

  • Before he left for Cape Town to begin shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend asked him not to leave for the sake of "snakes".
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:31 AM IST

Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya left for Cape Town Friday morning, where he is all set to begin work on his next, adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, before he left home, girlfriend Disha Parmar asked Rahul not to leave her and "go to all the snakes" for the Rohit Shetty show.

Disha is seen holding one end of a belt while the other one is wrapped around Rahul's waist in the video. Rahul shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "She is saying don't leave me & go for Khatron ke khiladi to all the snakes@dishaparmar #kkk11 @colorstv." Disha had earlier gifted a watch as a "parting gift" for Rahul. She gave him a luxury watch, which costs $960 (around 71,220).


Shefai Bagga, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, commented, "Hahah tussi ja rae ho.. tussi na jao (Are you leaving? Please don't) @rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar." Fans also showered the post with much love. "Hayye mere cuties," wrote one while another commented, "How cute!"

A fan asked the singer to share pictures and wrote, "You Guys are pure love not only she we are also going to missing u sooo much plz pics post karlena hamare liye." Another one wrote, "Hey this is soo cute and adorable."

Rahul shared a picture from the airport on his Instagram Stories Friday morning along with a sticker of the Indian flag and wrote, "See you on the other side."

A screenshot of Rahul's new post.
Rahul had confirmed his participation on the show last Saturday and told the media, "I have agreed to it but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there."

Also read: When Kareena said she wanted SRK's London house, Priyanka's voice, Saif's brain

Rahul also told a news channel that he is also scared of water and he does not know swimming. "I am very scared of water. If a stunt requires me to be in water and I start drowning, I don’t know what will happen to me. I don’t know how to swim. Swimming pools just have three-foot water in it but in Khatron Ke Khiladi, you have to be in a sea and that’s what I am really scared of. I am also scared of snakes. In fact, I am scared of everything. However, now that I have said yes to the show, I will face my fears,” he told Aaj Tak.

After his stint on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rahul appeared in a music video that also featured his girlfriend Disha.

