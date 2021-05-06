Rahul Vaidya says his Facebook page is hacked: 'Ignore all random videos posted by hacker'

Singer Rahul Vaidya on Thursday said that his Facebook page has been hacked. Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Hello everyone.. My Facebook page has been hacked. Pls ignore All the random videos posted by the hacker. Trying to get it back asap. @facebook @facebookapp"

Rahul, who was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, is all set to leave for Cape Town in South Africa to take part in season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Earlier, he had confessed that he has a fear of snakes and water, adding he isn't sure what he will do in the adventure reality show.

Last week, speaking with the paparazzi in Mumbai, he had said, "Ab maine haan toh bol diya but mujhe saap se darr lagta hai, mujhe paani se darr lagta hai, so I really don't know main udhar kya karne waala hoon (I have agreed to it but I'm scared of snakes and water, so I really don't know what I'll do there)."

Before bidding adieu, Rahul received a parting gift, a luxury watch worth $960 (around ₹71,220), from his girlfriend Disha Parmar. On his Instagram Stories, Rahul had shared a video in which he opened the gift as Disha excitedly waited.

After getting a glimpse of the watch, he told her, “Thank you, baby, this is so cool.” Disha was disappointed that the store didn't include a ‘cute letter’ that she wrote for him. She read out the note from her phone, she said, “A little parting gift as you get on another adventurous journey and obviously, you are going to rock that too. Love you too much, DP.”

Rahul had proposed to Disha, on her birthday in November last year, on national television when he was inside the Bigg Boss house. Appearing in a Valentine’s Day special episode of the show, Disha finally expressed her love for him and responded to his proposal. The duo is set to get married sometime this year after the Covid-19 restrictions ease.

