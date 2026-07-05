‘They are all there’: Trump says can take out Iran’s top leaders with ‘one shot’ at Khamenei funeral

US President Donald Trump said he has been closely following the funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and claimed that Iran’s top leadership was gathered in one place. US President Donald Trump says all Iranian leaders could be taken out with ‘one shot’ at Khamenei funeral (REUTERS)

Speaking to US media outlet Axios, Trump referred to the mass funeral events being held in Tehran and suggested the gathering presented a military opportunity, though he said it would not be pursued because of ongoing diplomacy.

"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," he told Axios.

'Maybe it's fake tears' The US president also commented on scenes from the funeral, where large crowds gathered to mourn the late Iranian leader.

Trump said, adding that he had been surprised to see mourners grieving because he believed many Iranians opposed Khamenei, "maybe it’s fake tears," the outlet quoted him as saying.

The Republican President further claimed that Tehran was eager to reach an agreement with Washington. “They are begging to make a deal.”

he said, while adding that both sides had agreed to pause negotiations for a week until funeral-related events conclude. According to Trump, neither side would engage in military action during that period.