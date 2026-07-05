Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj taken down from Zee5 a day after actor predicted it; OTT platform releases statement

Honey Trehan and Diljit Dosanjh’s recently released Satluj has been taken down from Zee5 days after its much-delayed release. The film has been put on ‘pause’ in India after the film received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The OTT platform released a statement that they ‘firmly stand by the film’ despite it being taken down due to ‘current developments’. (Also Read: Satluj movie review: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal film recounts harrowing tale from Punjab ‘95 that's a punch to the gut) Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Trehan's Satluj has been taken down from Zee5.

Zee5 releases statement after Satluj unavailable to stream in India On Sunday, Zee5 released a statement thanking the audience for their response, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

They also added that they stand behind the film’s team, writing, “At Zee 5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

Without stating why the film is unavailable to stream in India, they added, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.” They ended the note with, “Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”