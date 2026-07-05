Harbhajan Singh reviews Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Trehan's Satluj: ‘Truth cannot remain buried’
Honey Trehan's Satluj, previously titled Punjab '95, was released on Zee5 recently. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh took to his social media on Sunday to review Honey Trehan’s recent release, Satluj. Previously titled Punjab ‘95, the film starring Diljit Dosanjh was recently released on Zee5 to rave reviews. The film tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. (Also Read: Satluj movie review: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal film recounts harrowing tale from Punjab ‘95 that's a punch to the gut)
Harbhajan Singh reviews Satluj
On Sunday, Harbjana posted a picture of how Satluj has been rated a high 9.7 on IMDb. Posting it, he called it a ‘must-watch’ on his Instagram Stories. He wrote a longer review on X (formerly Twitter), which read: “Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different:”
“What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear,” he further wrote, adding, “A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives—not to abuse power. Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations.”
Writing that Punjab’s mothers are still waiting for answers, Harbhajan added, “Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever. Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered.”
Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj’s delayed release
Satluj had a long journey before it was released on OTT in an uncut version. The film was initially meant for theatres, but the CBFC reportedly asked for a whopping 125 cuts. After its release, Diljit admitted that he wondered if the film would even be released. “Finally After 4 Years of Fight.. SATLUJ #Panjab95 is Released on @zee5 Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji Nu Lakh Lakh Parnaam (folded hands emoji) (A million salutations to martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra),” he wrote on Instagram.
He also added, “Mai Aksar Team Nu Pushda Rehnda C Ke Eh Film Kadey v Ni Augi? Asi Apni Kahani Nhi Das Sakde? Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu 1995 ch v Dabaa Dita Geya.. Te Aj V Ona Di Avaaz Nu Dabaa Rahe Aa.. Asi Kithey Khadey An? Kang Bhaji Always Mainu Kehnde c Samaa Badluga film Ek Din Zarur Release Hougi. SHUKAR SHUKAR BAS SHUKAR.”
(I used to constantly ask the team, "Will this film ever come out? Can't we tell our own story?" Khalra Sahib's voice was suppressed back in 1995... and even today, his voice is being suppressed... Where do we stand? Kang always used to tell me, "Times will change; the film will definitely be released one day" Gratitude, gratitude, and nothing but gratitude.)
Satluj also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and others. It tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant, who uncovers that the police have killed and illegally cremated 25,000 bodies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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