Harbhajan Singh reviews Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Trehan's Satluj: ‘Truth cannot remain buried’

Former cricketer and MP Harbhajan Singh took to his social media on Sunday to review Honey Trehan’s recent release, Satluj. Previously titled Punjab ‘95, the film starring Diljit Dosanjh was recently released on Zee5 to rave reviews. The film tells the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. (Also Read: Satluj movie review: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal film recounts harrowing tale from Punjab ‘95 that's a punch to the gut) Harbhajan Singh called Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj 'outstanding' and was all praise for it.

Harbhajan Singh reviews Satluj On Sunday, Harbjana posted a picture of how Satluj has been rated a high 9.7 on IMDb. Posting it, he called it a ‘must-watch’ on his Instagram Stories. He wrote a longer review on X (formerly Twitter), which read: “Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history’s greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different:”

“What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear,” he further wrote, adding, “A police officer’s duty is to protect innocent lives—not to abuse power. Khalra’s courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations, reminding us that the abuse of state power can leave wounds that last for generations.”

Writing that Punjab’s mothers are still waiting for answers, Harbhajan added, “Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever. Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered.”