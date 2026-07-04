Diljit Dosanjh wondered if Satluj would ever release; says Jaswant Singh Khalra's voice was suppressed twice
Honey Trehan's much-delayed Punjab '95 was released on Zee5 this Friday as Satluj. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.
Actor Diljit Dosanjh’s much-delayed film Punjab ‘95 was released on Zee5 on Friday under a new name, Satluj. As the Honey Trehan film streams online in its uncut version after the CBFC reportedly asked for over 100 cuts for its theatrical release, Diljit admits he wondered whether the film would ever see the light of day. He also remarked that human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s voice was suppressed twice, once in 1995 and once now. (Also Read: Satluj movie review: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal film recounts harrowing tale from Punjab ‘95 that's a punch to the gut)
Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj’s 4-year journey
After Satluj received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, Diljit took to his Instagram to post a video of scenes from the film. Posting it he wrote, “Finally After 4 Years of Fight.. SATLUJ #Panjab95 is Released on @zee5 Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji Nu Lakh Lakh Parnaam (folded hands emoji) (A million salutations to martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra).”
He also admitted that he wondered about the film’s fate, writing, “Mai Aksar Team Nu Pushda Rehnda C Ke Eh Film Kadey v Ni Augi? Asi Apni Kahani Nhi Das Sakde? Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu 1995 ch v Dabaa Dita Geya.. Te Aj V Ona Di Avaaz Nu Dabaa Rahe Aa.. Asi Kithey Khadey An? Kang Bhaji Always Mainu Kehnde c Samaa Badluga film Ek Din Zarur Release Hougi🙏🏽 SHUKAR SHUKAR BAS SHUKAR.”
(I used to constantly ask the team, "Will this film ever come out? Can't we tell our own story?" Khalra Sahib's voice was suppressed back in 1995... and even today, his voice is being suppressed... Where do we stand? Kang always used to tell me, "Times will change; the film will definitely be released one day" Gratitude, gratitude, and nothing but gratitude.”
About Satluj
Satluj is directed by Honey Trehan and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Kanwaljit Singh, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. It follows human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s story as he discovered cases of police brutality in Tarn Taran. When he realises that 25,000 people have been killed and illegally created, he fights for the dignity of those dead and their families.
Assuring fans in an Instagram LIVE that no part of the film has been cut, Diljit stated that he would not have promoted the film if even a single scene had been deleted. Honey also posted a video thanking fans for sticking by them throughout this journey and clarifying that the version released on Zee5 is the one without any cuts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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