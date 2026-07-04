Diljit Dosanjh wondered if Satluj would ever release; says Jaswant Singh Khalra's voice was suppressed twice

Actor Diljit Dosanjh’s much-delayed film Punjab ‘95 was released on Zee5 on Friday under a new name, Satluj. As the Honey Trehan film streams online in its uncut version after the CBFC reportedly asked for over 100 cuts for its theatrical release, Diljit admits he wondered whether the film would ever see the light of day. He also remarked that human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s voice was suppressed twice, once in 1995 and once now. (Also Read: Satluj movie review: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal film recounts harrowing tale from Punjab ‘95 that's a punch to the gut) Diljit Dosanjh plays Jaswant Singh Khalra in Honey Trehan's Satluj.

Diljit Dosanjh on Satluj’s 4-year journey After Satluj received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, Diljit took to his Instagram to post a video of scenes from the film. Posting it he wrote, “Finally After 4 Years of Fight.. SATLUJ #Panjab95 is Released on @zee5 Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji Nu Lakh Lakh Parnaam (folded hands emoji) (A million salutations to martyr Jaswant Singh Khalra).”

He also admitted that he wondered about the film’s fate, writing, “Mai Aksar Team Nu Pushda Rehnda C Ke Eh Film Kadey v Ni Augi? Asi Apni Kahani Nhi Das Sakde? Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu 1995 ch v Dabaa Dita Geya.. Te Aj V Ona Di Avaaz Nu Dabaa Rahe Aa.. Asi Kithey Khadey An? Kang Bhaji Always Mainu Kehnde c Samaa Badluga film Ek Din Zarur Release Hougi🙏🏽 SHUKAR SHUKAR BAS SHUKAR.”

(I used to constantly ask the team, "Will this film ever come out? Can't we tell our own story?" Khalra Sahib's voice was suppressed back in 1995... and even today, his voice is being suppressed... Where do we stand? Kang always used to tell me, "Times will change; the film will definitely be released one day" Gratitude, gratitude, and nothing but gratitude.”