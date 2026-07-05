Weekly Career Horoscope, July 6-12, 2026: Being practical and consistent may lead you to a praise or a promotion

Aries

This week rewards initiative. Your ideas can produce impressive results if you're willing to act on them. Leadership roles, interviews, business launches, or new projects are strongly supported. Financially, trust your abilities but avoid impulsive investments.

Crystal Remedy: Pyrite and Carnelian Bracelet with Bay Leaves: Keep three bay leaves in your work diary or wallet to attract success, promotions, and financial growth. Career horoscope (Pinterest )

Taurus

Steady growth continues this week. Your efforts are likely to earn recognition, added responsibility, or a career opportunity that strengthens your future. Financially, focus on long-term investments instead of quick returns.

Crystal Remedy: Green Aventurine and Jade Bracelet with Cinnamon Sticks: Keep a cinnamon stick in your wallet to attract prosperity, stability, and career luck.

Gemini

Patience is your biggest professional strength. Temporary delays are working in your favour, giving you time to plan wisely. Teamwork and networking may open valuable opportunities. Financially, avoid unnecessary risks and stay committed to your long-term goals.

Crystal Remedy: Fluorite and Citrine Bracelet with Rosemary: Keep rosemary near your workspace to improve focus, clarity, and business success.

Cancer

Managing responsibilities becomes easier when you prioritise wisely. Your organisational skills impress others and help you stay ahead. Financially, careful budgeting and practical choices strengthen your long-term security.

Crystal Remedy: Jade and Smoky Quartz Bracelet with Basil Leaves: Keep fresh basil near your workspace to encourage prosperity, protection, and financial stability.

Leo

Recognition is on its way. Your consistency and practical approach could lead to praise, a promotion, or an exciting opportunity. Don't hesitate to showcase your talents, people are noticing your work. Financial rewards come through discipline.

Crystal Remedy: Citrine and Pyrite Bracelet with Cloves: Keep three cloves in your wallet to attract abundance, recognition, and career growth.

Virgo

Your dedication continues to pay off. Interviews, presentations, negotiations, and important meetings are especially favourable this week. Trust your expertise and let your work speak for itself. Financial opportunities continue expanding.

Crystal Remedy: Tiger Eye and Pyrite Bracelet with Mint Leaves: Keep mint near your desk to attract fresh opportunities, confidence, and financial success.

Libra

A new professional opportunity could appear unexpectedly. Stay open to projects, collaborations, or creative ideas with long-term potential. Financially, this is a good time to plan a new income source or future investment.

Crystal Remedy: Carnelian and Green Aventurine Bracelet with Cinnamon: Keep a cinnamon stick on your work desk to attract abundance and motivation.

Scorpio

Learning becomes your greatest investment. A new skill, certification, client, or business opportunity could create lasting rewards. Financially, don't hesitate when a well-researched opportunity presents itself.

Crystal Remedy: Labradorite and Pyrite Bracelet with Bay Leaves: Place a bay leaf beneath your laptop or work diary to encourage growth, confidence, and prosperity.

Sagittarius

Your determination helps you stay ahead of the competition. Focus on your own progress instead of comparing yourself with others. Financially, slow and steady growth will bring stronger results than chasing quick profits.

Crystal Remedy: Garnet and Citrine Bracelet with Cinnamon Sticks: Carry a cinnamon stick in your bag to attract success, abundance, and motivation.

Capricorn

Momentum builds throughout the week. Obstacles begin clearing, allowing you to move confidently toward important career goals. Networking, travel, or leadership opportunities may speed up your progress. Financially, your disciplined approach continues to pay off.

Crystal Remedy: Tiger Eye and Carnelian Bracelet with Rosemary: Keep rosemary on your desk to encourage focus, success, and career growth.

Aquarius

An important career decision calls for careful thought. Gather all the facts before making major commitments. Financially, avoid impulsive spending and rely on practical planning rather than emotions. Greater clarity arrives by the weekend.

Crystal Remedy: Sodalite and Labradorite Bracelet with Sage: Keep dried sage nearby to clear confusion and encourage wise decisions.

Pisces

Long-term planning works in your favour this week. It's an excellent time to expand your vision, launch a new idea, or prepare for future opportunities. Financially, consistency and patience will create lasting abundance.

Crystal Remedy: Lapis Lazuli and Green Aventurine Bracelet with Peppermint Leaves: Keep peppermint near your workspace to invite fresh ideas, prosperity, and career opportunities.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)