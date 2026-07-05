Mumbai rain LIVE: Monsoon 'blues' continue as IMD issues very heavy to extremely heavy rain alert

-Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde appealed to people to stay away from the Worli seafront and follow police and civic advisories.

-Heavy rain caused tree falls, road cave-ins, house collapses, and traffic congestion across the city.

-Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from waterlogged and coastal areas.

Top weather developments across India

Himachal Pradesh: Monsoon activity is set to intensify from July 5, with the Meteorological Centre in Shimla issuing Orange and Yellow alerts for heavy rainfall across different districts until July 12.

Delhi: The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain, offering relief from humid conditions while warning of gusty winds and localized waterlogging.

Kerala: The State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents in landslide, landslip and flash flood-prone areas to move to safer locations as directed by local authorities amid persistent heavy rainfall.

Gujarat: The monsoon remained active across the state, with Junagadh recording exceptionally heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

West Bengal: The IMD has issued a red alert for South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, while Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah are under an orange alert as heavy rainfall is expected with the approaching weather system.

Haryana and Punjab: The southwest monsoon, which entered parts of both states on July 1, is likely to advance into the remaining areas over the next four days as conditions remain favourable.