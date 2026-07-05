‘Started to feel real’: Anshula gets emotional at her chooda ceremony as she hugs Arjun Kapoor
Anshula Kapoor will tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar in Mumbai on Monday. She posted a glimpse of her chooda ceremony; see pictures.
Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor is all set to marry her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in Mumbai on July 6, and her pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. She posted a glimpse of her chooda ceremony, remarking that it all began to feel real. Anshula also posted a picture of her getting emotional as she hugged her brother, Arjun Kapoor.
Inside Anshula Kapoor’s chooda ceremony
“Chooda. Kalire. Blessings. (red heart emoji) The moment it all started to feel real,” wrote Anshula, posting pictures of her chooda ceremony. The first picture shows her with Boney, Arjun, and their half-sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, posing for a family photo. However, they all can’t seem to stop laughing.
Anshula also posted playful moments with Khushi, cousin Shanaya Kapoor, Orry, and others as they fixed her kalire, and she later shook them on their heads. Shanaya and Orry could be seen cracking up, with the former even showing off the kalire that seemingly fell on her. But one monochrome picture, amid all the colour and happiness, shows her shedding a tear as she hugs Arjun in an emotional moment.
Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony
Anshula also had her mehendi ceremony earlier on Sunday, which saw her cousin Sonam Kapoor and other family members in attendance. Thanking Janhvi and Khushi for giving her one of the happiest days of her life, she wrote, “Thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special.”
She added, “The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly.” In another post, she wrote, “@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration - I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I’ll hold onto forever.”
Anshula and screenwriter-script supervisor Rohan are set to get married on July 6, a date that Boney had earlier confirmed. The couple first met through a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends last October. Her pre-wedding festivities began with a Mata Ki Chowki on June 21.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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