Janhvi Kapoor recalls mom Sridevi being called homewrecker for marriage with Boney Kapoor: ‘It played on her mind’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently reflected on the harsh scrutiny her mother, Sridevi, faced during her lifetime, recalling how the late superstar was frequently branded a “homewrecker” – a label that, she revealed, left a lasting emotional impact on her. Boney Kapoor got married to Sridevi in 1996. The couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi on Sridevi Janhvi recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast where she spoke about losing her mother, Sridevi.

Talking about her death, Janhvi said, “I try to escape my mind, my inner turmoil. The feelings that I haven’t dealt with, the trauma that I haven’t dealt with. The biggest trauma was losing my mom, especially the way I did, in front of the whole world and dealing with that journey… I cannot get over the pain of losing my mom. There is no one like her. I miss how funny she was. I miss who she made me, my sister and my father. I didn’t lose one parent, I lost my father also that day, the version of him that existed when she was around.”

During the conversation, Janhvi also recalled watching an old interview of Sridevi, and the struggles she faced for her decision to get married to Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi said, “I have seen that journey. People were not very kind when she was around. They called her a homewrecker and all the cruel things. It played on her mind and made her feel a certain way, but history is kind to people who have passed… I understand her now. And I am sorry that I didn’t understand her before. She was dealing with things with a completely different lens, compared to how I used to see it when I was a kid – professional, financial, and others.”

Boney was first married to Mona Shourie Kapoor. The couple had two children, actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, their marriage ended when Boney fell in love with iconic actor Sridevi. He later married Sridevi in 1996, and the couple had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. His relationship with Sridevi attracted considerable media attention, particularly due to the overlap with his first marriage. Despite initial controversies, Boney and Sridevi remained together until she died in 2018.

About Sridevi Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. Sridevi died in Dubai at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018 in a Dubai hotel bathroom. The autopsy report called it an 'accidental drowning' in the bathtub. She was in the United Arab Emirates for the wedding of actor-nephew Mohit Marwah.

Janhvi’s upcoming projects Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak just months after the death of her mother, Sridevi. She was recently seen in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The 2025 release was a moderate box-office success, earning ₹100 crore worldwide on a ₹80-crore production budget.

Next up, Janhvi is slated to appear in the upcoming Telugu film Peddi opposite Ram Charan, set for release later this year.