Anshula Kapoor says Janhvi and Khushi gave her ‘one of the happiest days’ of her life after mehendi ceremony: ‘Love you’

With just a day left for her wedding, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations with Rohan Thakkar are in full swing. The daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor was surrounded by family and close friends as the Kapoor clan came together for an intimate mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Giving fans a glimpse of the joyous gathering, cousin Sonam Kapoor shared videos from the celebrations on social media, capturing the warmth, laughter and close-knit family moments ahead of Anshula's big day. Anshula Kapoor gets emotional as she thanks Janhvi, Khushi for magical mehendi celebration.

Anshula Kapoor shares photos from the celebration In the pictures and videos from the ceremony, Anshula is seen posing with her father, Boney Kapoor, and siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. The celebrations also brought together cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah, Shanaya Kapoor and Zahaan Kapoor. Her uncles, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, attended the festivities with their families, while actor Varun Dhawan, who shares a close bond with the Kapoor family, was also present.

Sharing glimpses from the celebrations, Anshula also penned an emotional note thanking sisters Janhvi and Khushi for making the day unforgettable. “The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full ❤️@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special. The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly.”