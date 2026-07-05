Bride-to-be Anshula Kapoor stuns in Arpita Mehta's first-ever Patola-inspired lehenga for her mehendi with Rohan Thakkar

Sharing the inspiration behind her look, Anshula revealed that the outfit was a heartfelt tribute to her new family and their cultural roots. “For my mehendi, I wanted my outfit to honour the family I was stepping into. This incredible teal blue lehenga by @arpitamehtaofficial is inspired by the rich legacy of Patola, while beautifully incorporating her signature mirror work, bringing together two crafts that are so deeply intertwined with Gujarat ’s textile heritage,” she wrote in her July 4 Instagram post.

For the celebration, Anshula slipped into a richly embroidered teal-blue lehenga featuring intricate multicoloured threadwork, mirror embellishments and exquisite craftsmanship. The ensemble was inspired by the timeless legacy of Patola, with the blouse showcasing delicate polka dots, ornate embroidered borders and mirror detailing. She paired it with a matching flared skirt, while the statement dupatta stole the spotlight with its geometric motifs, shimmering embellishments and vibrant hues of gold, pink, turquoise and silver.

As wedding festivities continue in full swing, Anshula Kapoor is serving a fresh dose of ethnic fashion inspiration with her breathtaking mehendi look. Ahead of her wedding to screenwriter and script supervisor Rohan Thakkar, Anshula embraced vibrant jewel tones over conventional greens and yellows, dazzling in a stunning teal-blue lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta that celebrated Gujarat's rich textile heritage with a contemporary twist. (Also read: Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to Rohan Thakkar in dreamy purple Bandhani lehenga; Janhvi, Khushi stun in pastel outfits )

She also revealed that the ensemble marked a special milestone for the designer. “What makes it even more special? This is @arpita__mehta’s very first Patola-inspired bridal lehenga.”

How she styled her look Anshula elevated the look with striking turquoise jewellery, layering chunky beaded necklaces with a statement pendant and pairing them with matching drop earrings and rings. The bold accessories perfectly complemented the jewel-toned outfit without taking attention away from its intricate craftsmanship.

Her beauty look remained soft and radiant, featuring glowing skin, softly flushed cheeks, subtle kohl-lined eyes, defined brows and a nude pink lip. She styled her luscious hair in soft waves with a half-up, half-down hairstyle, while loose face-framing tendrils added a romantic finish to the festive ensemble.

While the lehenga won her heart, Anshula shared that the celebration itself became the most unforgettable part of the day. “And while the outfit stole my heart, the day stole my breath! Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration—I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I’ll hold onto forever,” she wrote.