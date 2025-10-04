Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to Rohan Thakkar in dreamy purple Bandhani lehenga; Janhvi, Khushi stun in pastel outfits

Anshula Kapoor, the elder daughter of Bonney Kapoor, got engaged to her longtime partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, on October 2 in an intimate Mumbai ceremony. Sharing dreamy snapshots from the celebration on Instagram, Anshula gave fans a glimpse of the stylish attendees, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, and Khushi, all looking effortlessly chic. Anshula Kapoor shines in purple Bandhani lehenga for her engagement festivities. (Instagram/@anshulakapoor)

For the festivities, the bride-to-be dazzled in a stunning Gujarati lehenga. Let’s take a closer look and decode her gorgeous engagement outfit. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna's 5 best ethnic looks that prove she will be a gorgeous bride: Regal anarkalis to delicate sarees )

What Anshula wore for the engagement ceremony

For her pre-wedding festivity of Gor Dhana, also known as the engagement ceremony in Gujarati tradition, Anshula embraced traditional ethnic wear, choosing a stunning purple bandhani lehenga. The ensemble featured a V-neckline blouse adorned with intricate tie-dye embroidery in vibrant pastel hues.

The flared lehenga skirt, detailed with sequins and zardozi floral hand embroidery against the purple backdrop, added an extra touch of glam. Paired with a coordinating bandhani dupatta, Anshula looked absolutely radiant.

She accessorised her look with statement jewellery, including a maang tika, heavy chandbali earrings, and bangles adorning her wrists. With subtle makeup featuring mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips, she looked absolutely stunning. Her luscious tresses, styled in a middle-parted bun, perfectly completed her ethnic ensemble.

What Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor wore

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor opted for pastel outfits for the celebration. Janhvi looked elegant in an ivory lehenga adorned with pastel sequin embroidery, styled with a diamond necklace to keep the look minimal yet chic. Khushi, on the other hand, stunned in a light green organza saree with delicate borders, paired with a heavily embroidered bralette blouse, striking the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary.