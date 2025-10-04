Priyanka Chopra's modern take on saree in strapless gown with Nick Jonas impresses fans: Desi Girl for a reason

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended a gala hosted by Pratham USA, an NGO, in New York on October 3. The actor shared snippets from the occasion on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt note. Priyanka Chopra dresses up in an Elie Saab ensemble for a gala in New York.

Also Read | Nita Ambani's silk saree steals the spotlight in a sea of gowns; Isha wears her mom's 25-year-old diamond ring. Watch

For the event, she dressed up in a cobalt blue and nude-coloured gown from the house of designer Elie Saab. Styled by Indian celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she wore the ensemble with minimal makeup and jewels from Bvlgari. Let's decode it:

A modern take on the saree!

The Elie Saab gown Priyanka Chopra wore to the gala features a cobalt blue shade with nude accents and boasts a strapless silhouette that showcases her decolletage. The fitted bodice, a low square neckline, cinched waist, flowy, mermaid-style skirt, tulle overlay, floor-sweeping hem length, and pleated dupatta draped on the front to give the illusion of a saree pallu completed the design elements of the gown.

Additionally, shimmering blue sequin embellishments, intricate floral embroidery, delicate threadwork done in silver and blue accents, and a see-through tulle layering rounded off the detailing. Priyanka paired the ensemble with Bvlgari jewels, including a gold bracelet watch, a massive sapphire ring, a diamond ring, and stunning earrings adorned with precious stones.

Lastly, she tied her tresses in a pulled-back, centre-parted bun with a few loose strands sculpting her face. As for the makeup, she chose feathered brows, muted smoky eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy mauve pink lip shade, and soft contouring.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the look on Priyanka. Someone commented, “Desi girl for a reason.” An Instagram user wrote, “You and Nick are such royalty! So beautiful Pri. That dress!” A fan wrote, “Always a stunner.”

Meanwhile, the pictures come after Priyanka's recent visit to India, where the actor not only visited the Durga Puja pandal but also attended the star-studded Bvlgari exhibition held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). To see what she and other celebrities, including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others, wore, click here.