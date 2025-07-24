Designer Elie Saab dressed daughter in law in not 1 but 4 stunning gowns for big, fat Arab wedding in Lebanon: Pics

Elie Saab is one of the most famous names in the world of bridal couture. So, when his son, Celio Saab, married Zein Qutami in a dreamy wedding with a 10-tier cake and high-profile guests in Lebanon, it was no surprise that the renowned Lebanese designer created the most exquisite bridal ensembles for his new daughter-in-law. In fact, Zein wore not one, not two, but four stunning custom-made gowns designed by her father-in-law, Elie Saab. Also read | From puff sleeves to sustainable designs: Top 5 bridal fashion trends Celio Saab, the son of renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab, married Zein Qutami, a Jordanian-Palestinian influencer, in a star-studded ceremony at Lebanon's historic Bkerki Church. (Instagram/ Zein Qutami)

Several celebrities, including Nancy Ajram, Nadine Nassib Njeim, and Elissa, reportedly attended the wedding celebration. According to Harper's Bazaar Arabia's July 19 report, Zein and Celio married a day earlier – they exchanged vows against the backdrop of the Church of Bkerke.

During Celio and Zein's star-studded wedding weekend, Elie Saab's designs showcased his signature style, blending elegance and sophistication while highlighting Zein's charm. Each look was meticulously crafted with attention to detail, featuring intricate embroidery, sequins, and beading.

Everything Elie Saab's new daughter-in-law wore

Zein Qutami, a Jordanian-Palestinian influencer, wore an aqua-coloured Elie Saab gown for her after-party following her wedding to Celio Saab. This was one of four custom-designed dresses she wore throughout her wedding festivities, which included an ivory wedding gown, a pre-wedding dress, and a gold ball gown.

Here's a close look at the other 3 gowns worn by Elie Saab's new daughter-in-law:

A floor-length, long-sleeved gown with intricate silver embroidery and embellishments, paired with a cathedral-length veil and matching headpiece for the religious ceremony.

A champagne-toned gown with a deep V-neckline and vertical metallic embroidery, featuring a dramatic overskirt and long matching veil for the wedding celebration.

A rose sand gown with a flowing cape for the pre-wedding welcome dinner, perfectly harmonising with the natural surroundings.

The bride opens up about her wedding dresses

Zein told Harper's Bazaar Arabia, “The ceremony gown was designed to reflect the romance of the moment while also being mindful of the setting of a religious wedding, which naturally comes with a sense of formality, while the second was bolder, more radiant; both expressing his vision in their own way.”

About her party dress, she added, “This was the dress that felt most like ‘me’; the kind of silhouette and style that I naturally gravitate towards. Since the reception allowed for more freedom compared to the ceremony, I was able to express myself more fully. It had the feel of an evening gown, but elevated and exaggerated in just the right way for a wedding, with the dramatic train adding that final touch.”